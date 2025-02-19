BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 1.01%.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
NYSE BXC opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $834.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78.
About BlueLinx
