BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 1.01%.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $834.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.