BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.79 and last traded at C$19.76. 129,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 153,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.72.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.43.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

