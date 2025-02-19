BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.88 and last traded at C$47.88. 2,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.63.
BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.54.
BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Company Profile
BMO US Dividend ETF seeks to provide exposure to a yield weighted portfolio of U.S. dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for longterm capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in yield weighted portfolio of US dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for long term capital appreciation.
