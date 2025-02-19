Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $230,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booking Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,916.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,533.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.