Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $230,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,916.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,533.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.