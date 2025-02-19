Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.97 and last traded at $117.61, with a volume of 1694501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

