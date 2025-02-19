Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$17.85 on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$15.31 and a 12 month high of C$18.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

