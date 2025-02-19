Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$17.85 on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$15.31 and a 12 month high of C$18.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.