Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP John Bradley Sorenson Sells 1,201 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $671,228.34.

On Friday, February 7th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.33 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

