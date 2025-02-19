BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.35. 286,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,338% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

