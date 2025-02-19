Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 84,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,003. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

