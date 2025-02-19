Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:BHFAO)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,977. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

