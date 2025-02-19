Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 49864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

