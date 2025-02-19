Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $224.40 and last traded at $227.60. 4,590,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,674,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.