Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) & Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Critical Contrast

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners 2.20% 5.09% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ming Shing Group and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Brookfield Business Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $40.62 billion 0.05 -$37.00 million ($0.49) -51.49

Ming Shing Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Ming Shing Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

