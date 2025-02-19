Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$60.58 and last traded at C$60.51. Approximately 303,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,758.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.