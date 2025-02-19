Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,403.80 ($17.71) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.29), with a volume of 243822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £235.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,552.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,725.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In other news, insider Andrea Montague purchased 2,000 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($41,882.17). Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

