Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $42.74 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,000. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,385.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,319.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,201.75. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,680.96 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.