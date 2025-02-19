Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $118,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.30 and its 200 day moving average is $387.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

