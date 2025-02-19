C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 255 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 134,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 655,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,825 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 168,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWT stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

