C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.01 and a 200 day moving average of $209.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.12.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

