C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 5,732 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.