C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

