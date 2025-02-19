C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 211,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 668,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 86,850 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,284,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 10.8 %

BATS SMIN opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

