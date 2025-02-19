C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,251,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

