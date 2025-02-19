C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 6,187 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

