Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.43. 2,788,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $286.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.