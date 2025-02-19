Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $300.43, but opened at $285.22. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $272.49, with a volume of 853,826 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.96 and a 200 day moving average of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.