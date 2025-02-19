Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) was down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.14 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.14 ($0.06). Approximately 171,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 182,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 19.35 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market cap of £15.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadogan Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Michel Meeus purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,230.23). Insiders have bought 13,823,651 shares of company stock worth $67,728,255 over the last 90 days. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

