Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 1,767,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,466,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Cameco Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,187,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

