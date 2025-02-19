Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires 6,978 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

