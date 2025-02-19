Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.