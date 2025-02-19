Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $84.74 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,578 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 14.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $84,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

