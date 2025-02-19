Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 292.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

