Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases 249,825 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,825 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 881,968 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 909,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 814,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,992,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 671,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 493,537 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

