Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 186,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 54,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.