Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.26). Approximately 843,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 202,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £15.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

