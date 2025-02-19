Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $209.29 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.