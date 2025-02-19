Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $188.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

