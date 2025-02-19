Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after buying an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,118,000 after buying an additional 737,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

