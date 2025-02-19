Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CF Industries
In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,389 shares of company stock worth $2,091,425 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries
CF Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.
CF Industries Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
