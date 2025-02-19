CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $517.90 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBZ opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

