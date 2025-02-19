Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 5.7 %

FUN stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.55. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

