Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 5.7 %
FUN stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.55. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Fair
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.