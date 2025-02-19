Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.06. Cellectis S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

