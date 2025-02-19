Chad M. Robins Sells 158,921 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $1,344,471.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,798,890.46. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 110.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.