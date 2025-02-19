Chapman Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 6.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,872.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,784.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,666.20. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

