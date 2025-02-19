Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $178,217.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,902.96. This trade represents a 22.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $123,914.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,114.76. The trade was a 21.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

