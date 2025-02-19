Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.77-$3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.100-9.600 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $10.61 on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 1,734,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $150.79 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

