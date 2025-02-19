Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%.

CAKE stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $57.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

