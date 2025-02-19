China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares traded.
China Sunergy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
China Sunergy Company Profile
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
