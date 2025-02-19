ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,785.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,011,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 957,665 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 662,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 492,148 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 506,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 288,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 525,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,878. The company has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.97.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

