CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.